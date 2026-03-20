A cartography of demographic angst in the Northeast

Last fortnight, a violent agitation erupted over a move to allow nomination of non-tribal settlers in the election to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in Meghalaya mandated by the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Two lives were lost and several properties damaged.

Meghalaya has three autonomous district councils or ADCs, one each for the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo tribes. ADCs are local self-governance institutions under the panchayat system, but are exclusive to northeastern tribal communities and have more juridical powers under tribal customary laws.

The law was conceived for Assam after India’s independence, when almost all of the Northeast, except Tripura and Manipur, were part of the state. The intended targets were Assam’s tribal hill districts beyond the British-era Inner Line drawn by the Bengal Eastern Regulation, 1873. This line divided Assam’s hills and valleys not just in temporal space, but also in metaphoric time—between ‘modern’ and ‘pre-modern’, ‘law’ and ‘no-law’, as Boddhisatva Kar explains in When Was the Postcolonial? A History of Policing Impossible Lines.