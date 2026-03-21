Philosophers at the Strait of Hormuz

He came out of a post-war Europe that had seen what happens when truth collapses under power. His answer was not heroic leadership. Germany had had enough of that by then. Nor was it blind faith in bureaucratic institutions insulated from people. It was something more difficult and demanding, but ultimately simple. Think of it like a telephone exchange.

At its root, his democracy is built around conversations. All his life, Habermas stood guard over the notion that reason, argued out in the open, creates and exerts its own power. What he called the “public sphere” was a space where citizens argue, question, justify. Not shout, not perform a theatrical role, certainly not intimidate—but argue in a way where the better argument has a chance. Reason, he felt, would hold things together when everything else is fraying. It would be the spirit that legitimises governments. If they listen to their people.

Look around, and in today’s climate of noise and propaganda that sounds almost naive. Our debates—on television, on social media, among family—tick frequency rather than meaning. Everyone is speaking, few are listening. Positions are declared, like the Iron Dome, but rarely tested.

Yet, human progress has always come from dissent. India’s own lapse into dogma is curious because its history of thought was quite clearly written at the picket lines. The ‘Sad-darsanas’ often exist in refutation of each other, the early Buddhist councils argued deeply about what the Buddha said and what dhamma meant, Nagarjuna said meaning is nothing by itself, and the Jaina tradition said everything is meaningful!

The dramatic image of Socrates walking through Athens, needling people with questions, is another version of the same instinct. We wouldn’t be where we are if Galileo hadn’t directed his questions at the Church. Every society, at some point, produces these figures. And almost every society, at some point, crucifies them while eventually accepting their answers.

That’s why Habermas, even when he feels slightly out of place in a new world order, also feels familiar. He is making a case for something very old. Out of place because his “communicative rationality” suggests that if conditions are right, people can reason their way to understanding. The real issue is that the conditions are never right these days.