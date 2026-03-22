The Gulf and illusion of its proxy security

The Gulf is unlikely to ever be the same again. Not after this war is over. This shallow, roughly 1,000-kilometre-long semi-enclosed sea in West Asia is being redefined in a manner unimaginable since US President Jimmy Carter articulated a doctrine in 1980 that placed the Gulf at the centre of American strategic interests.

As we long learnt as students of international relations, the so-called stability of the Persian Gulf rested on a fundamental assumption: that American power could underwrite regional stability without fundamentally destabilising it. This was the logic of what might be called ‘outsourced security’—a system in which local regimes ceded strategic autonomy in exchange for protection. The US-Israel war on Iran has now exposed a central paradox of contemporary geopolitics: in an era of precision warfare and asymmetric retaliation, proximity to a hegemonic superpower does not guarantee security. It can generate exposure and intensify vulnerabilities. The Gulf states find themselves at the centre of this contradiction. What the ongoing war has done is expose the promise of American security guarantees for what they always were: contingent, transactional and ultimately indifferent to the vulnerabilities they created. The Gulf states are not the central actors of this war. But they are its most consequential geography: economically, strategically and politically.

The Gulf is often treated as a monolithic strategic bloc. It is not.

Saudi Arabia has long viewed Iran as its principal rival. Yet, it also understands the risks of systemic collapse across the Gulf. The prospect of regime change in Tehran does not promise stability; it raises the specter of fragmentation. The memory of the Abqaiq attacks in 2019 continues to shape Saudi risk assessments: those strikes temporarily knocked out 5.7 million barrels a day of Saudi output or more than 5 percent of global oil supply. Vulnerability cannot be entirely mitigated, only managed. That lesson was not lost on the generation of technocrats now running Vision 2030—no sovereign wealth fund survives a regional conflagration.