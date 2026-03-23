When a war comes to haunt every consumer

As you read this, there are over 120 armed conflicts and anything between 11 and 30 full-scale wars on around the world, depending on whom you ask. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, we are living amid the highest number of active conflicts since the Second World War.

While major ones like the tussle between Ukraine and Russia are remembered the most (though it now seems to be relegated to the status of ‘business as usual’ on yet another war day), the latest one to hit our television and smart-phone screens is the three-week-long US-Israel-Iran conflict. The fact is that there is a war on in our lives.

Wars do not stay restricted to those who wage it. In today’s inter-connected global order, it touches all of us. That touch can be as lethal as an intercontinental ballistic missile—named differently and fancily by every nation to suit the ego of its warriors—that lands at your doorstep, if not on you. Alternatively, the daily heavy touch of the gas shortage in India, a petroleum shortage tomorrow or, for that matter, shortage of every kind of energy we have deemed fit to be of critical use in our lives the day after tomorrow.

Wars cause scarcity. They hike up prices for the poor. They create hardship for the deprived and the distanced. The only ones who seem to love a war are those rich enough to face the brunt of everything that can be thrown at their faces. To that extent, wars are for the rich and most certainly not for the poor.