Deepening inequality: India's education and employment crises

For decades, India has faced a human development deficit relative to its level of per-capita income. It has been the outcome of policy choices. Now, as the country approaches the end of its demographic dividend by 2040, it is facing a polycrisis manifesting this deep human development deficit: an employment crisis, a structural crisis in the economy (of sustained low aggregate demand), and an education system crisis.

The Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University has, since 2018, set a benchmark for Indian academia in examining the employment crisis in its various dimensions through excellent State of Working India (SWI) reports. They just published this year’s report titled The Youth in the Labour Market: Pathways from Learning to Earning. Apart from highlighting the high and rising youth unemployment, SWI 2026 points to several unexplored dimensions of the crises.

First, it points to poor distribution of quality education across India. While India’s gross enrolment ratio is comparable to global peers’, the key challenge lies in the quality of education. The top institutions are concentrated in a few states—predominantly in southern India—leading to regional disparities in access to quality higher education.

Second, employability after higher education depends on discipline choices. Over 30 percent graduate in social sciences in India, a level vastly different from China. A large share of Indian social science graduates are in the northern states, where general degree programmes, like a BA with multiple subjects, often have limited depth and are oriented towards preparation for public service examinations. As a result, many graduates lack research, technical and vocational skills, restricting their employability in a dynamic labour market.