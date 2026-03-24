The indispensable nation: Why the world and India cannot afford Israel to lose

The strategic case: Why the west needs Israel

In the cold language of realpolitik, the question is why does the civilized world comprising democracies and open societies need Israel to exist and to be strong?

The first reason is intelligence gathering. Israel is positioned at the exact crossroads where Europe, Asia, and Africa meet which is the most strategically significant real estate on the planet. Israeli intelligence services have penetrated Iranian nuclear programs, infiltrated Hezbollah's leadership structure, and neutralized Al-Qaeda cells in operations that American and European agencies could not accomplish unilaterally.

After every major Islamic terrorist attack on Western soil, Israeli intelligence has invariably provided crucial leads. When a hostile state or non-state actor threatens global aviation, energy infrastructure, or Western cities, Israel's warning signals have, on multiple occasions, been the difference between a plot foiled and a catastrophe realized.

The second reason is Israel's military technology. The Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the Arrow missile systems represent the most advanced and battle-tested anti-missile architecture in existence, intercepting 90 percent of Iranian missiles launched at Israeli cities. These technologies born of existential necessity are now being integrated into NATO defensive frameworks and deployed to protect allies.

Israel has freely shared its drone technology, cyber capabilities, battlefield medicine, and counterterrorism doctrine with Western allies. The United States military trains with and alongside the Israeli Defense Forces regularly, and the knowledge transfer moves in one direction: from a nation that fights for survival every decade, to nations that have been sheltered from existential warfare for eighty years.

The third reason, paradoxically, is regional stability. Without a strong Israel, the Middle East vacuum would not have moderate Arab democracies. It would be filled by Iran. The Abraham Accords which normalized relations between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco represent something that would have been considered fantasy since a generation ago: now Sunni Arab states are publicly aligning with Israel because they recognize Israeli military strength is the most powerful check on Persian imperial expansion. A weakened or eliminated Israel does not produce Palestinian statehood. It produces a Hezbollah-Hamas-Iranian arc from Tehran to the Mediterranean, with nuclear ambitions and a declared ideological commitment to the destruction of Western liberal civilization.

Fourth? The democratic anchor. Israel remains the only functioning liberal democracy in a region characterized by theocracy, monarchism, and authoritarian nationalism. Its Supreme Court has ruled against its own government. Its Arab citizens sit in its parliament. Its press is ferociously free. In a region where the alternative models are the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hamas governance in Gaza, and 'reformed' ISIS in Syria, Israel represents proof of concept that a functional, innovative, pluralistic democracy can take root and thrive in the Middle East. That matters enormously to believers in liberal values as a universal model and not merely a Western artifact.

The moral case: Why the world owes a debt it cannot repay

The Jewish people did not choose to need a state. They were driven to it. Two millennia of diaspora, punctuated by pogroms, expulsions, forced conversions, and culminating in the most systematic industrialized murder in human history by the Nazis—the Holocaust in which six million lives were extinguished not for any crime but of being born a Jew—left a people with the singular conclusion that safety and sovereignty are inseparable. Existing at the mercy of others' goodwill is to not truly exist at all.

The world did not protect the Jews when it had the chance. Britain, which controlled Palestine during the World War, closed its ports to desperate Jewish families fleeing Nazi Germany—their ships were turned back to Europe, to Nazi ovens. The United States, under FDR, refused to bomb the rail lines to Auschwitz despite possessing the capability and the knowledge. The world knew of the vast pogrom, and turned away.

Israel is the civilized world's monument to that failure, and its ongoing existence is the ongoing repayment of a debt that can never truly be settled. To allow Israel's destruction now—whether through military conquest, economic strangulation, or the slow erosion of its legitimacy by relentless demonization—would not merely be a strategic error. It would be a moral catastrophe of the first order. It would signal to every minority, every small nation, every vulnerable people on earth that the promises of the international order mean nothing, and that sovereignty and safety are luxuries reserved for the powerful and that the memory of the Holocaust is only good for speechmaking.

Israel's role in the world of 2035–2050

Looking forward, the case for Israel's centrality only intensifies. The defining conflicts of the coming decades will not primarily be fought between conventional armies over physical territory. They will be fought in cyberspace, in the domain of artificial intelligence, in biological research, and control over who controls critical energy and water infrastructure. In every one of these domains, Israel is already operating at the frontier.

Israel's tech sector called "Silicon Wadi", concentrated in Tel Aviv, produces more startup companies per capita than any nation on earth. Its research in desalination technology has turned a water-scarce desert nation into an exporter of water solutions to drought-afflicted countries across Africa and Asia. Its agricultural innovation feeds populations that climate change is rendering increasingly food insecure. Its cybersecurity firms protect infrastructure across Europe and North America. And its military AI research, developed under the pressure of real conflict, is decades ahead of academic equivalents developed in peacetime.

In a future where climate stress, resource competition, and state fragility accelerate the conditions for conflict, Israel's synthesis of technological innovation with battle-hardened pragmatism will be not merely an asset but a necessity for the liberal democratic world. The countries that maintain close alliances with Israel—the United States, Germany, India, France—will have structural advantages over those that do not.

There is also the civilizational argument for supporting Israel. The values embedded in the Judeo-Christian tradition—the dignity of the individual, the rule of law, the obligation to question, the sanctity of human life are not incidental to Western civilization. They are its operating code. Judaism gave the world monotheism, the concept of ethical law, and the revolutionary idea that history has a direction and a moral meaning.

The Jewish people, against every historical pressure to be assimilated, erased, or destroyed, have survived as the world's most improbable and most consequential civilization. Their state, imperfect like all states, is the physical guarantee of that survival. A world in which Israel no longer exists would not be a world of peace. It would be a world that had proved the antisemites right—that Jewish existence is inherently provisional, that the promises of liberal civilization that in reality support extremist Islam are hollow, and that might, in the end, really is right.

Why India must support Israel

The question is not really whether Israel can endure. The question is whether the civilized world is worthy of the ally it has in Israel which it must have the wisdom to recognize before it is too late, what it stands to lose. The lesson is consistent: threats do not wait for consensus; survival cannot depend on it. Trump's argument, in that sense, was less about burden-sharing percentages and more about strategic posture. Adversaries probe not just military strength, but political will, too. That aspect sharpens when viewed through Iran’s trajectory: its nuclear ambitions, its proxy networks, and its long-standing ideological hostility toward Israel.

For India, this is not a distant debate. India's own experience with Pakistani nuclear threats, cross-border terrorism, proxy warfare, and prolonged security threats creates a natural strategic overlap with Israel. Both states have faced actors who do not seek incremental concessions but structural disruption. Both have learned that deterrence, once eroded, is difficult to rebuild. India's partnership with Israel in intelligence sharing, defense technology, agriculture, and cyber capability has grown precisely because it is rooted in realism, not rhetoric.

Israeli systems have strengthened India's defense preparedness; Modiplomacy has increasingly recognized Israel as a reliable partner in a volatile region. Supporting Israel diplomatically, and in the arena of global opinion, aligns with India’s broader strategic interests for three reasons. It reinforces the principle that states confronting sustained, organized violence retain the right to respond decisively. It strengthens a partnership that delivers tangible security and technological benefits. And it signals strategic autonomy—India choosing positions based on interest and experience, not external pressure.

This does not require abandoning humanitarian concern. Civilian suffering in conflict zones is real and must be acknowledged. But acknowledging suffering does not require strategic blindness. It does not negate causality, nor does it eliminate the necessity of deterrence against actors that initiate large-scale violence. Israel’s survival, then, is not only about Israel. It is about whether the international system still recognizes thresholds of lines that, once crossed, trigger consequences that are not endlessly negotiable.

The West stands at a familiar crossroads: continue speaking in two voices, or choose clarity. India faces a parallel choice, not between morality and strategy, but between abstraction and experience. History offers a quiet warning. Ambiguity, when tested repeatedly, does not produce stability. It produces escalation on terms set by those least constrained. Israel has learned that lesson across centuries. India, in its own way, already has. The question is whether the rest of the world is willing to act on it.