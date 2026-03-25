Challenging the banality of genocide

This essay began in a conversation with a friend, a literary critic who found himself angry and speechless at the bombing of Iran. He made a distinction between civics and international relations. Civics carries the intensity of nearness, touch and neighbourhood. International relations implies the metaphysics of distance, alienation and abstractness. My friend felt there was a new attempt at storytelling to create an ethics of international relations. There were even the rudiments of a new social science and fragments of epic poetry.

He cited the example of conversations around the Gaza Strip. Everyone implied that there was a Gaza Strip in all of us—a map that erased all forms of territory. It was a paradigm of death and desire which eliminated of all forms of hope and belonging. Gaza Strip was a triage that was banalised into a ration card of death. Tens of thousands of children have died, many from bombing and starvation. This enactment of war was horrific and needed a new text in response.

My friend pointed out that there was a barrenness to groups working on Palestine. He contrasted it to the earlier struggles that centred around the Vietnam war. The Russell-Sartre Tribunal of 1967 had turned Vietnam into an international forum for ethical choices. The Bengali slogan “Amar naam, tomar naam Vietnam” (My name, your name is Vietnam) captured the essence of this ethical solidarity.

He added that one has to look at the bombing of Iran in this context. The campaign has three obvious characteristics. Donald Trump described it as act of ‘culling’ of Iran’s more aggressive leadership, including counter-intelligence experts. It was also a ‘whittling down’, a softening of Iranian policy towards uranium enrichment. For Trump and Bibi Netanyahu, the bombing of Iran was also like a behavioural exercise—an attempt to teach Iran and parts of the Arab world how to behave. What was central was that the other was treated as a subject of erasure.