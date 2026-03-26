The hard lessons Tehran learnt from Baghdad & Tripoli

For three decades, the real strategic story of West Asia has not been oil, terrorism or even ideology. It has been nuclear prevention.

From Iraq to Libya and now Iran, Western policy—sometimes coordinated, often improvised—has revolved around a single objective: to stop the spread of nuclear weapons capability in one of the world’s most volatile regions. What has changed, over time, is not the goal, but the method and the lessons drawn by those on the receiving end.

The story begins with Iraq.

In 1981, Israel destroyed Saddam Hussein’s Osirak reactor in a pre-emptive strike. A decade later, after the Gulf War, UN inspectors dismantled what remained of Iraq’s nuclear programme. The message seemed clear: nuclear ambition in West Asia could be stopped by force.

That lesson was reinforced, and arguably overdrawn, in 2003. The US-led invasion of Iraq was justified in part by the claim that Saddam retained weapons of mass destruction. None were found. But the precedent had already been set. As President George W Bush put it at the time, Iraq was accused of seeking “the most lethal weapons ever devised”. The implication was unmistakable: such ambitions would not be tolerated.

Libya drew its own conclusions.

By 2003, Muammar Gaddafi had a nascent nuclear programme, much of it acquired through the black-market network run by Abdul Qadeer Khan, the metallurgist who built Pakistan’s nuclear bomb and later operated a clandestine proliferation network supplying centrifuge designs and components to countries including Iran and Libya. That same year—and in the shadow of the Iraq invasion—Libya abruptly agreed to dismantle its programme and open its facilities to international inspection.