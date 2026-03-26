When maths is used to discriminate

There is a notion that the Union government shares its tax revenue with the states as an act of benevolence. However, the constitutional provision for a Finance Commission amply clarifies that every state has a legitimate claim to the Union tax revenue. The framers of our Constitution expected the commission’s neutrality as an adjudicator to distribute the revenue.

Understandably, even if an adjudicator is technically fair, any hint of partiality undermines the legitimacy of its decisions in the eyes of the claimants. The 16th Finance Commission (16FC) faces this doubt on two counts. First, for its tweaking of the horizontal devolution formula to convert the efficiency criteria. And second, the interesting deviation from its predecessors in not providing an annexure detailing the calculations for each criterion. The state-wise data used for the calculations was uploaded to the Finance Commission website days after the report was presented to Parliament.

Though the 16FC retained 41 percent as the states’ share, seemingly minor tweaks in the horizontal devolution formula created massive changes in the states’ relative shares. Of the six criteria used by the 15FC, three (2011 population, area, and per-capita state GDP distance) were retained with only minor adjustments to the weights; the remaining three (forest, demographic performance and tax effort) were modified.

Here, we discuss two hugely consequential modified criteria. Demographic performance was measured by the 15FC by the impact of states’ total fertility rates (TFRs) on their 1971 populations, whereas 16FC measures the impact of population growth rate (1971-2011) on the 2011 population. And the tax effort in 15FC is replaced in 16FC by the square-root of states’ contribution shares to GDP as an efficiency criterion.