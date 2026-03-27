Control to welfare: Evolving approaches of a populous nation

Two recent publications on India’s demographic profile and population policy weave interesting perspectives with a historical thread. One reflected on past attempts to restrain population growth and the other projected anticipated future trends. Both offer rich learnings on the transition from India’s past alarm over ‘population explosion’ to recent pondering on ‘falling fertility’ and its impact on our workforce, health and human development.

The first is a reflective piece by Mushtaque Chowdhury, a renowned public health leader of Bangladesh, titled ‘From population control to policy by numbers’. Chowdhary describes how Paul Ehrlich’s 1968 neo-Malthusian book The Population Bomb terrified economists and policymakers in affluent Western nations with apocalyptic descriptions of a population tsunami in ‘developing countries’. The ‘developed world’ then imposed an agenda of ‘population control’ on countries like India through aid programmes.

Sripati Chandrasekhar, a demographer and sociologist who served as India’s health minister in 1967, ardently embraced this agenda. He established a department of family planning, advocated a ‘cafeteria approach’ to fertility control, launched sterilisation drives and persuaded Parliament to raise the age of marriage. His passion for population control influenced the Indian elite, including Sanjay Gandhi, who proceeded to implement his own aggressive campaign of sterilisation during the infamous emergency of the 1970s. Gifts of cash and ‘transistor radio’ incentivised women to undergo tubectomy and men to undergo vasectomy.

Chowdhury narrates how this doomsday portrayal of the ‘population bomb’ was countered by the 1972 book The Myth of Population Control: Family, Class and Caste in an Indian Village. The author was Professor Mahmood Mamdani, academician father of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The book questioned the claimed success of a Rockefeller Foundation-funded family planning study conducted by Harvard University in Khanna, Punjab. While researchers claimed high rates of ‘acceptance’ of contraceptive advice and drugs by the rural population, there was no discernible impact on fertility rates. Yet, this study became the poster child for global advocacy on family planning.