Watershed moment or more of the same?

The election results on May 4 will offer insights into five key questions for Tamil Nadu. First, as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay suggested in July 2025, could this election mark a watershed moment, comparable to 1967 and 1977? Second, is Vijay the X factor in this contest, and if so, to what extent can he shape outcomes? Third, has the AIADMK retained its 2021 strength? Fourth, in Jayalalithaa’s absence, does the DMK hold a clearer advantage? And finally, what might these results indicate about the BJP’s longer-term prospects in the state?

In 1967, C N Annadurai’s DMK defeated an undivided Congress led by K Kamaraj in a two-cornered contest, aided by a broad alliance that lent weight to what critics had described as a relatively smaller party. In 1977, M G Ramachandran secured power in a four-cornered contest with a 30 percent vote share, supported by alliances that proved crucial to his success. In both instances, electoral breakthroughs were underpinned not only by leadership appeal but also by organisational depth and political partnerships.

Vijay’s entry presents a different dynamic. Since launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024, he has stayed away from electoral contests and is now entering the fray independently. At this stage, his role is best understood as that of an X factor—one who could influence margins, particularly in urban and semi-urban constituencies, even if the extent of that influence remains uncertain.