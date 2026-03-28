Cue in tech solutions to break queues

I happened to be in Chicago in April 2010 when Apple launched the iPad. As a journalist, I talked to people standing in a serpentine queue to buy the tablet and wrote about it. In hindsight, had I bought one myself, I could have earned some bragging rights by flaunting what quickly became a coveted product.

Memories of that queue and others came flooding in last week as I witnessed two contrasting lines. One was a row of empty LPG cylinders in a Noida area filled with shanties. The other was at a plush South Delhi shopping hub where well-heeled people crowded outside an eatery where the biggest draw apparently was the Karnataka delicacy of benne dosa. The dosa crowd was inside a cordon, waiting to be waved in, while across the street there was another lot waiting to be allowed into the cordon.

I won’t know whether the dosa was really that much in demand or the situation was staged as a marketing gimmick. But I do know of an entrepreneur who once prominently tagged his fashion show as invitation-only just to make the glitterati assume it’s a not-to-be-missed event. Affluent folks queue up, too—sometimes more to be seen than to see.

But queues, for the most part, are a business of demand, supply, logistics and convenience. One has to deconstruct the phenomenon to get a hang of what can be done about them where supplies cannot be easily increased or a premium charged.