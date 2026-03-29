Faithline | Palms, Passover, promise

Palm Sunday was yesterday, Good Friday is on April 3 and Easter is on April 5 so Happy Easter in advance, dear readers. I know that Christmas and Easter are the most important Christian festivals, but I also have a soft corner for Palm Sunday. It marks the day when Jesus entered Jerusalem to observe the Jewish festival of Passover, humbly riding on a donkey, fulfilling the prophecy in Zechariah 9:9-10, “Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion! Shout, Daughter Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey”.

Jesus radiated the lustre of a chosen being, which powerfully affected those blessed to see him that day. He was welcomed into the city to happy cries of ‘Hosanna!’, a Jewish phrase of adoration and praise, and ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord’. They threw palm leaves at his feet to cover his path, just as we in India strew flowers on the path of those we wish to ceremonially welcome.

The descriptions I read of Palm Sunday painted a vivid picture in my mind, and my fondness for it was sealed when I read a poem by the early 20th-century English writer G K Chesterton. I had already read and enjoyed his books on priest-detective Father Brown, which I devoured from my father’s bookshelves. And one day, I came upon Chesterton’s poem The Donkey, in which a donkey representing all donkeyhood, says how they are ‘the tattered outlaw of the earth’, scorned and abused by all as ‘the devil’s walking parody of all four-footed things’. But the last, climactic verse is positively incandescent: ‘Fools! For I also had my hour; one far fierce hour and sweet: There was a shout about my ears; and palms before my feet.’

That last verse is about Palm Sunday from the donkey’s point of view, and the poem lodged straight away with me as a favourite, both out of sympathy for the donkey and the thrill that the last verse conveyed of that sunny, festive morning long ago in ancient Jerusalem. As to which, baby donkeys were apparently the equivalent of cuddly teddy bears in ancient India. A person conversant with Sanskrit also told me that baby donkeys were called ‘priyadarshi’, meaning ‘dear to behold’.