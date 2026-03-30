Replacing peace dividend with global war tax

Mars, the powerful Roman god of war, is ascendant. Globally, defence spending has reached $2.7 trillion in 2024, a 9.4 percent annual increase, and, on present trends, will reach $6.6 trillion by 2035.

The rise of militarism is disconcerting. First, it represents a substantial diversion of economic resources marking a shift from the post-Cold War peace dividend to a war tax. Since 2022, global military spending has risen from 2.2 percent to 2.5 percent of global GDP and from 6.6 percent to 7.1 percent of government budgets.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, cuts in defence spending boosted economic growth. The US defence budget halved from to 3.1 percent of the GDP between 1989 and 1999. Europe’s defence spending declined to around 2 percent of GDP, in part due to their now-problematic dependence on US protection. Across the European Union, this freed up money for private investment and social programmes, which increased from 36.6 percent in 1995 to 41.4 percent before the pandemic. Europe’s peace dividend may be as much as €4.2 trillion over a 30-year period. The reversal must be financed by unpopular reductions in existing spending or higher borrowing, which is difficult for highly-indebted countries like Japan, some European states and the UK.

Second, defence spending may not generate economic activity. Beyond the initial expenditure, there are minimal multiplier effects as most goods have limited consumption or investment value. It is spent on items that become obsolete if unused or destroyed if deployed in combat. There is a diversion of resources and talent. In the longer term, any stimulatory effects of increased military spending are outweighed by higher inflation, budget deficits and higher taxes. If a State does not have the required indigenous industries, then defence spending mainly benefits foreigners, primarily major armament exporters like the US, Russia, China, France and Germany. Then there are human and material costs of wars.