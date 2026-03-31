Going beyond the brief on conversion

The Supreme Court’s recent verdict on conversion and reservation will have far-reaching consequences. According to the judgement in Chinthada Anand, on conversion to another religion except Buddhism and Sikhism, a Scheduled Caste member would stand to lose her entitlements in that capacity. The court also clarified that for Scheduled Tribes members, there is no automatic loss of status on conversion.

Caste is a constant that’s always decided by birth. The discrimination meted out to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in India is a historical reality that the Constitution tried to tackle. In such a society, any rhetoric on equality could turn futile in the absence of positive efforts to compensate for the agonies of long-term injustice. This is the rationale behind beneficial measures like reservation.

The facts of Chinthada Anand are curious. The appellant, a pastor for about 15 years, alleged that prior to his conversion he belonged to the Madiga community, a Scheduled Caste in Andhra Pradesh. He admittedly professed and propagated Christianity ever since his conversion. The main question in the case was whether the offences allegedly committed on him would attract provisions of the 1989 statute for prevention of atrocities against SC/ST individuals.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court rightly answered it in the negative and quashed the case. The Supreme Court confirmed the high court judgement. The offences alleged under the Indian Penal Code were also found untenable. Thus, the accused were exonerated.