The environmental cost of wars

It is ironic that mankind spends billions of dollars to search for life on other planets, but blows up trillions in killing life on Earth. The ongoing wars are leaving a heavy trail of destruction with lakhs of people killed, injured or displaced. But the immediate and cumulative impacts of wars are also borne by the built and natural environments.

The atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 caused immense loss of lives and property. Over two lakh people perished and tens of thousands were maimed or afflicted with radiation-induced lifelong diseases like cancer and deformities. The toxic gases released by the explosion contaminated ecosystems, land and water, affecting plants and animals alike.

US President Harry Truman, who ordered the bombing, justified his decision on the ground that it was to hasten the end of the Second World War and save American lives. At that time, critics asked whether Asian lives don’t matter. A similar question is being asked about the Persian Gulf now.

During the Vietnam war (1961-1975), the US used the herbicide Agent Orange and napalm bombs to flush out, maim or kill Viet Cong guerrillas who hid in mangroves and swamps. One report suggests that about 4 lakh tonnes of napalm bombs and 75 million litres of herbicides were used to create intense infernos and decimate vast swathes of Vietnam’s forests, mangroves and rice fields. Virtually all living organisms from large mammals to fish, birds and earthworms were affected and food chains were disrupted for years. The prolonged war led to soil degradation, contamination of water courses, loss of biodiversity, spread of invasive species and hydrological changes, many of which continue to linger despite the lapse of decades.