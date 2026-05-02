Storytelling in the age of data

In times when knowledge is stored and remixed as data, the tradition of storytelling still holds its own. The use of data-driven analytics and digital media to reach voters has become increasingly common in election times. However, the highlight of a campaign is the candidates addressing constituents and sharing stories of struggle and commitment. This is what strikes a chord with voters. In an information-dense environment, stories capture the attention of audiences and can be the game-changer, especially when scepticism about facts and suspicions of doctored data prevail.

Historically, storytelling was woven into the fabric of society. Among marginalised communities, it evolved as a challenge to authority. Myths and legends have served as emblems of protest and dissent. At the same time, storytelling has also been used to perpetuate and enforce societal norms. When a story resonates with listeners, it is in turn an invitation for them to share their own stories. This was witnessed during the MeToo movement, when survivors were empowered to speak out and shake off the fear of stigma. The stories galvanised support for change and justice. The result was a strengthening of workplace mechanisms to prevent harassment.

Many organisations working for social advocacy also create ‘story banks’, documenting experiences to articulate their cause. Personal stories of young mothers struggling with demands of work and home and youngsters facing a choppy job market are increasingly heard on social media platforms, which invite engagement. Stand-up comedy is a popular form of storytelling, where nothing is off-limits and the audience finds catharsis in laughter.