Faithline | Summer of kindness

So, this is my (hopefully sustainable) summer strategy, thanks to those boys. I’m resuming my childhood ‘glad game’ like Pollyanna in the American children’s story from 1913. It means putting a positive spin on everything, even sad or annoying situations. Some can laugh at it as unrealistic optimism, but Hunnys and Suhels may keep me on track.

Reviewing what helps me stay on the path, I find it’s a funny mix of the values of the rationalist liberals whom I grew up among, and Naam, the ‘Name of God’ that I cling to. The ‘Name of God’ seems to translate into personal dos and don’ts. I don’t think it means we are immune to bad thoughts. But I think it does mean that we should be aware and watch our thoughts.

An old friend and legal luminary with a deep belief in Constitutional morality, who once attended Vipassana courses, told me how that works. ‘Watch our thoughts’ means, for instance, that when we feel angry, we realise that we’re feeling angry but don’t express it violently in everyday situations. Underlying such useful practices, ‘real religion’ does not seem to mean that we should sweat the small stuff like how we dress, what we eat and so on. In my view, that’s a personal cultural choice, not a deep religious belief. Rather, Naam seems to be about gratitude. As evident from stories, the one thing that seems to deeply annoy every single god and goddess is ingratitude.

The deities also seem remarkably united on how we’re supposed to express gratitude. One, appreciate the good things we have with deep awareness. Two, express that appreciation through kind words and kind deeds. Which is not to say that we meekly tolerate predators—our devi-devta are armed, remember, and always fighting demons, as we are meant to.

Regarding kindness, many years ago, a young researcher reportedly showed up in Kanchipuram with this question: What is life really about? He asked the Kanchi seer, Sri Chandrasekharendra Sarasvati, before a large gathering of the sage’s devotees. They wondered how their guru would reply, since there were many sources on the subject—the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, the two great epics, innumerable stotras, bhakti verses, philosophical views and bhashya or commentaries by great acharyas in the past.