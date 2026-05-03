Public trust and a deepening credibility crisis

A year and a half into office, the National People’s Power (NPP) administration finds itself mired in a series of controversies that undermine public trust. While the incidents emerge one after the other, it only makes matters worse to find the NPP arrogantly refusing to acknowledge its mistakes or to explain and apologise for corruption, complacency and inefficiency.

The past few weeks have proved dramatic and damaging to the administration’s reputation.

These multiple controversies are of the NPP’s own making, and like its predecessors, the NPP refuses to own up to its mistakes. Led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), NPP has a history of being quick to condemn governments that preceded it. But now in office, it remains tight-lipped about fraud and inefficiency, responding only when forced to. It lacks openness and acts only when matters snowball. The NPP has proved slow to act against its members’ questionable conduct, responding only when public outcries intensify, threatening its foundations.

It all started when the government tried to brush aside the first doubt about its members’ sincerity. In December 2024, the new government was questioned about the purported doctorate of the newly appointed speaker, Asoka Ranwala, triggering a public debate over fake credentials. Mumbled excuses bought some time, but no action was taken against him for a false declaration. When it became a question of reputation, Ranwala, who repeatedly promised to produce documentary evidence, stepped down from the position. There was no inquiry, and the matter was swiftly swept under the carpet.

For months, allegations were levelled against the NPP for inferior-quality coal procurements. As the West Asia crisis raged on, Sri Lanka’s energy minister Kumara Jayakody resigned from his portfolio under severe public pressure on April 17. Jayakody had been indicted in a 2015 corruption probe. At the time, he was a procurement officer with the Ceylon Fertilizer Company, and his decision reportedly resulted in a loss of over Rs 8.8 million. Despite a mountain of criticism and a court indictment, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake did not remove him. Dissanayake insisted that he would not tolerate corruption in his government but chose to ignore Jayakody’s past record.