An end of long seasons in politics

How to read the four big state assembly election results that came in today? Shock, surprise, celebratory pageantry and gloom, they were all there in equal parts as the day progressed, not changing its script much since the early trends established the drift of things. But emotions do not fully capture the momentousness of what has happened. Even the analytical frames that are the stock-in-trade of psephology, like anti-incumbency, seem inadequate because they are essentially ahistorical and can be applied any time, anywhere.

Disenchantment is of course writ large on the way three incumbent state governments were felled by the electorate, with only Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Assam standing as an exception. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala, to varying degrees of surprise, have had well-established titans of the opposition taken down. Of them, M K Stalin, 73, despite the earth giving way under his feet without any warning, seems the most well-placed to return to fight another day. The structure of politics and ideological belief-systems on which his party stands is perhaps not dismantled. Mamata Banerjee’s future is more cloudy. She is only 71, but ambushed so spectacularly on her native turf by the BJP, she is now up against a newly entrenched party that will not easily give up its hard-won territory. Pinarayi Vijayan, 82, surely walks off into the sunset.

Go beyond the personalities and the more historically salient and disruptive features stand out in stark relief. It is for the first time in over half a century—since 1971, in fact—that Tamil Nadu will see a ruling party that’s not squarely within the bipolar mainstream of Dravidian politics. Disenchantment, here, was married to a politics of enchantment and rapture that few saw coming. Similarly, it is for the first time since 1967, barring a month or two, that India will have no Left government in any state—that’s another long certitude fallen by the wayside. Closing an even longer gap than those two, it is for the first time ever that saffron comes to rule in West Bengal, whose political culture was long deemed to hold it as anathema but whose modern historical memory is smeared with the trauma of Partition.

In the meteoric rise of Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, borne aloft by a remarkable youth-led wave beyond both the DMK and the AIADMK, do we see the demise of an entire political ecosystem? It’s too early, and the signals are too scanty, to make that assessment. The star has been famously sphinx-like about what he stands for, except for being a rebel with a singular cause: of unseating the DMK. His appeal, for now, seems to draw from a kind of indeterminate, hybrid positioning: anti-establishment without being ideologically committed. The form was ravishing but the content is still encrypted. Whatever verbal assertions have come from him still place him close to the default line of the Dravidian political ethos, and its contrarian stance vis-à-vis New Delhi. How that evolves will be worth watching.