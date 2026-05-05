A fiscal lesson from Karnataka's regional imbalances

The recently-released Govinda Rao Committee report, which addressed persistent regional imbalances within Karnataka, is a remarkable leap in diagnosing spatial disparities on an empirical basis. It has not only quantified backwardness, but also shown the sectoral nature of deficits. While addressing these imbalances would require another ₹43,914 crore over 2026-31, most notably for irrigation, healthcare, education and infrastructure, the report emphasises both the magnitude of the problem and the transparency of the policy agenda.
Titled ‘Karnataka Regional Imbalances Redressal Committee 2026’, the report transforms regional disparity into a feature of resource-base deficiencies, most notably in social and economic infrastructure. In the most backward taluks, deficits are focused on social infrastructure and secondary- or tertiary-sector capabilities, rather than primary production systems. It suggests that disparities are now likely attributable to structural capability gaps and not only income differences. Such framing is consistent with the orientation of contemporary development theory—convergence needs to be based on an accumulation of investments in human capital, connectivity and institutional capacity over time.
The translation of this diagnosis into outcomes rests crucially on how fiscal transfers are structured. For example, evidence from past interventions documented in the report indicates a large discrepancy between recommended funds and enacted payments. Such divergence, while not unusual in complex public expenditure systems, underscores an important institutional feature: when resource allocation is, at its core, discretionary, alignment with long-term equalisation objectives becomes contingent, not assured. This calls attention to the constitutional function of the State Finance Commissions (SFCs).
Articles 243I and 243Y of the Constitution provide that states periodically establish SFCs to recommend principles governing the allocation of financial resources to local governments. The logic is straightforward: it takes the predictable, formulaic fiscal support needed to carry out its delegated functions of decentralised institutions. In such a scheme, SFCs are meant to be central tools for intra-state fiscal equalisation. In reality, however, the implementation of SFC recommendations has differed among states. Unlike the Finance Commission of India's recommendations, which remain embedded in the wider intergovernmental fiscal space, SFC outputs commonly encounter difficulty in periodicity, execution and integration within the state budget. This gap has come to the attention of policy changes in recent times. Access to central grants, for example, has been found to be associated with the prompt constitution and operation of SFCs, reflecting the growing focus on fostering decentralised fiscal institutions.
For Karnataka, on its 5th SFC, the point is to align the report’s recommendations with a more systematic transfer mechanism. A rule-based framework for intra-state devolved work based on transparent indicators like infrastructure deficits, service delivery gaps and revenue capacity is key to the predictable patterns of resource flows needed. This is not a substitute for targeted programmes; rather it augments them by offering a sound fiscal base from which to plan and implement at local level. An approach like this is also in keeping with the general development of India’s overall federal economy.
Aligning state-level institutional processes with national policies framed by the 16th national Finance Commission can help to ensure coherence among levels of government and maximise the value of government revenue. The report on regional imbalance, thus, serves two purposes. On one level, it is a thorough plan for sectoral deficits. At the same time, it indirectly calls for institutional mechanisms that can implement such interventions in the long run. Despite attempts at occasional corrective action, disparities remain and should be recognised as not a diagnosis problem but one where fiscal systems are designed in a way that they consistently deliver on that diagnosis.
Thus, resolving regional imbalance must move from occasional, programme-targeted correction to integrated, rules-based equalisation. The report gives the conceptual clarity that a transition in this direction would require. The next step is to embed greater clarity into Karnataka’s fiscal architecture, integrating SFC recommendations more closely into the state’s resource allocation framework.
Debdulal Thakur | Professor and Dean, VSEP, Chennai
Shrabani Mukherjee | Former professor, Shiv Nadar University, Chennai
(Views are personal)