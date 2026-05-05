A fiscal lesson from Karnataka's regional imbalances

The recently-released Govinda Rao Committee report, which addressed persistent regional imbalances within Karnataka, is a remarkable leap in diagnosing spatial disparities on an empirical basis. It has not only quantified backwardness, but also shown the sectoral nature of deficits. While addressing these imbalances would require another ₹43,914 crore over 2026-31, most notably for irrigation, healthcare, education and infrastructure, the report emphasises both the magnitude of the problem and the transparency of the policy agenda.

Titled ‘Karnataka Regional Imbalances Redressal Committee 2026’, the report transforms regional disparity into a feature of resource-base deficiencies, most notably in social and economic infrastructure. In the most backward taluks, deficits are focused on social infrastructure and secondary- or tertiary-sector capabilities, rather than primary production systems. It suggests that disparities are now likely attributable to structural capability gaps and not only income differences. Such framing is consistent with the orientation of contemporary development theory—convergence needs to be based on an accumulation of investments in human capital, connectivity and institutional capacity over time.

The translation of this diagnosis into outcomes rests crucially on how fiscal transfers are structured. For example, evidence from past interventions documented in the report indicates a large discrepancy between recommended funds and enacted payments. Such divergence, while not unusual in complex public expenditure systems, underscores an important institutional feature: when resource allocation is, at its core, discretionary, alignment with long-term equalisation objectives becomes contingent, not assured. This calls attention to the constitutional function of the State Finance Commissions (SFCs).

Articles 243I and 243Y of the Constitution provide that states periodically establish SFCs to recommend principles governing the allocation of financial resources to local governments. The logic is straightforward: it takes the predictable, formulaic fiscal support needed to carry out its delegated functions of decentralised institutions. In such a scheme, SFCs are meant to be central tools for intra-state fiscal equalisation. In reality, however, the implementation of SFC recommendations has differed among states. Unlike the Finance Commission of India's recommendations, which remain embedded in the wider intergovernmental fiscal space, SFC outputs commonly encounter difficulty in periodicity, execution and integration within the state budget. This gap has come to the attention of policy changes in recent times. Access to central grants, for example, has been found to be associated with the prompt constitution and operation of SFCs, reflecting the growing focus on fostering decentralised fiscal institutions.