The victor and the vanquished

Joseph Vijay has achieved the impossible in Tamil Nadu by dismantling the state’s binary politics. The 1952 duopoly of Congress vs the communists turned to Congress vs DMK from 1957 until 1972. From then till Monday, it was DMK vs AIADMK.

Vijay prophesied that this election would be a watershed moment—as in 1967 and 1977, when the DMK and the AIADMK came to power on anti-establishment votes. And so it came to pass. However, this societal churn was long overdue.

For almost six decades, the DMK-AIADMK duopoly had produced business and social elites who were catapulted to dizzying heights owing to their proximity to power. At the same time, family politics became imprinted on the DMK’s DNA. Jayalalithaa realised that the centre of gravity of DMK’s politics rested on its family rule. In her absence, there was little restraining power.

M K Stalin’s rise was hard-earned, but not the governance pedigree of most of his 33 ministers. In 1996, Jayalalithaa was charged for ostentation. Less than three decades later, when a minister detained for corruption was released on bail, he was hailed as a “sacrificial” figure. The shift was a symptom of the depths that public life in the state had sunk to.

The Dravidian model of governance tried to focus on jobs and development. But the government didn’t fully grasp Gen Z’s aspirations. Instead, it increased welfare schemes and offered doles for women. Yet, corruption became as ubiquitous as the state-controlled liquor stores.