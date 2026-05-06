Obituaries of the Left are premature

The obituary pages of Indian political commentary have been unusually crowded of late. Commentator after commentator has announced the terminal decline, if not the death, of the Left. The evidence, at first glance, may appear persuasive. Electorally, it is much diminished. Its political programme may also seem, to many, out of tune with a transformed society and economy. The tone of such obituaries often carries a finality, as if a long chapter in ideological history has come to a close.

Yet history rarely yields such neat conclusions, because we know that ideologies do not disappear. They recede, recalibrate and return, often when the conditions that gave rise to them reappear in altered forms. The temptation to equate the electoral fortunes of political parties with the vitality of ideas is understandable, but it is also profoundly misleading.

Let us concede that the Left’s crisis in India is real. Electoral setbacks, particularly in longstanding strongholds, have been severe, including the recent one in Kerala. Organisational structures that once commanded admiration have thinned, and the idiom of class politics appears increasingly out of place in a political culture driven by identity, cultural grievance and populism, among other factors. In such a climate, it is perhaps easier to interpret the present moment as an endpoint rather than simply as a phase.

But this reading conflates institutions with ideas because the Left has never been reducible to its organisational carriers. Its stable concerns—such as inequality, labour rights, social justice and the limits of unregulated markets—are rooted not in party offices but in the lived realities of ordinary citizens across India and the world. Whenever disparities widen and livelihoods become precarious, these questions return with renewed urgency.