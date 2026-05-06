Why BJP's wins in Assam, Bengal matter for all of Northeast

While it does seem like a decimation of the Congress in the state, a little rethink is called for. The picture is quite different in terms of vote share. While the BJP won 37.81 percent of the votes polled, the Congress received 29.84 percent. Though nobody can argue with the decisive nature of BJP’s win, in terms of the support base, the margin is not as great as the seat numbers make it seem.

The debate on the pros and cons of the first-past-the-post electoral system is for another time. What everyone needs to keep in sight at this moment is that though victors have all the right to celebrate their victory, they also need to display some humility in the knowledge that citizens on the opposite end of the political spectrum number almost as many as those who supported them.

The Assam victory is important for the BJP and its prospect in the Northeast. The party’s upbeat mood is also bolstered tremendously by its victory in West Bengal. For the Northeast, Kolkata offers an important junction parallel to Guwahati for connectivity to the rest of the country.

So whatever happens in Bengal has always had very profound impact on the Northeast as well. This has been so from the colonial days. Indeed, when the British annexed Assam in 1826, it was made an extension of Bengal. Likewise, Curzon’s partition of Bengal and subsequent reunification had a great bearing on the politics and psychology of ordinary people in the Northeast. Not the least, most first-generation, western-educated pioneers from the region acquired their degrees from Calcutta and Dhaka universities, making this connection even deeper-rooted.

How, then, would the BJP victory in Assam and West Bengal pan out in the rest of the Northeast is a question all observers of politics in the region would be asking. The first thing to remember is that of the region’s seven states—excluding Sikkim, which is more in West Bengal’s orbit—the four states of Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are BJP-ruled today.