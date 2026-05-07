How history informs game of thrones in Bengal, Tamil Nadu

The just-concluded Assembly elections in four states and one Union territory were pivotal—each for its own reasons, but also because collectively the outcomes reflect the zeitgeist of our times. They were not fought according to well-settled norms. The institutions mandated to be the sentinels of the exercise from the start to the finish—from ensuring that bona fide voters were on the rolls, to allowing electors to vote safely and fairly, counting the votes that were cast correctly, and giving the participating parties a level field—came under scrutiny. Rhetoric intended to hurt the feelings of certain communities and allegations of vote-buying were in play, and yet, action against the offenders was taken selectively. Every actor on the scene was impacted: from the mainline parties to the satellites floating in their orbit and even entities that were entirely on their own.

The verdict from the two big states in this round, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, defied the expectations of certain sections. In the end, ideology inspired by the RSS or the Nehruvian idea of India underpinned everything that unfolded.

To the BJP, West Bengal and, to a much smaller extent, Tamil Nadu marked momentous shifts in its national presence. As for the east, whoever imagined that the BJP—wedded to the slogan “Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan”—would fan out in the northeast and to the east of Jharkhand, step by step, to mark new conquests? For that is how the BJP regards its geographical acquisitions: a new terrain is a conquest, and not merely expansion.

The original slogan had emerged from Hindus displaced by Partition. They used their status as refugees to build a strong commercial base and leverage the acquired clout in northern politics in a small way. Which is why the BJP’s victory in West Bengal means more than adding another state to its list of conquests.