Succession crisis as family tragedy

On April 30, the Delhi High Court did something that no family should ever require a court to do. It ordered an interim freeze on the ₹ 30,000-crore estate and assets of late businessman Sunjay Kapur because the family could not agree on who owned what or whether the will was even genuine. This is not simply a celebrity inheritance saga. It is a parable for a crisis silently unfolding across India’s family business landscape that combines legal dysfunction, financial recklessness and a psychological toll on families that rarely makes the headlines.

The numbers are pretty staggering. A 2025 HSBC Global Private Banking report estimated that nearly 70 percent of India’s 334 billionaires are preparing to pass on approximately $1.5 trillion in wealth—a sum exceeding a third of India’s GDP. This is one of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers in Indian history. And yet, insights from Entrust Family Office found that fewer than half of Indian business-owning families have a formally documented succession plan in place. The gap between wealth creation and wealth transition is structurally dangerous.

PwC’s 12th Global Family Business Survey, released this February, sharpens the paradox. Indian family businesses are among the most ambitious in the world, with 75 percent targeting growth of over 15 percent through 2026. Yet the same survey flags that succession planning, board diversity and governance modernisation remain areas of urgent, unaddressed need. Confidence and ambition are running decades ahead of preparation. The result, increasingly, is what we see in the Kapur case: wealth built over a lifetime, contested and potentially eroded in a courtroom over months.

What makes the Sona Comstar-linked dispute particularly instructive is its layered complexity. There is the disputed will, allegedly executed days before Kapur’s death, challenged by his children as forged, surrounded by what the Delhi High Court itself called “suspicious circumstances”. There is the Rani Kapur Family Trust, which the late industrialist’s elderly mother claims was created without her informed consent after she suffered a stroke. And there are the children from a previous marriage, whose financial and emotional futures are now entangled in litigation that could stretch for years.