Layers within Telangana's caste pyramid

The Union government gives special grants only for those states or regions that are deemed ‘backward’ for their development to bring them on par with others. But what determines if a state is backward?

Economic metrics such as gross domestic product and per-capita income are used to measure the relative backwardness of states. Sounds logical, right? Similarly, shouldn’t social justice schemes also focus more on castes that are more backward than others? If yes, how does one measure the relative backwardness of a caste?

For the first time in India, a composite backwardness index (CBI) has been constructed in Telangana to objectively measure the relative backwardness of a caste. The analytical framework is methodologically modest in description and conceptually radical in implication: it produces a single, comparable number for the relative backwardness of each of 242 caste groups, derived from the responses of 3.55 crore people across 75 fields of information.

The CBI is built on 42 equally-weighted parameters spanning education, occupation, income, land and assets, living conditions, access to finance, gender and social discrimination. Each caste is scored on a scale of 0 to 126, where a higher score denotes greater backwardness. The least backward caste in Telangana, the Kapu community, scores 12. The most backward, the scheduled caste Dakkal, scores 116. The state average is 81. Above that line lie 135 of the 242 castes, accounting for two-thirds of the population. Below it lie 107, including all 18 general castes. The numbers, for the first time, settle questions that have so far been the province of assertion.