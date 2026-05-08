The renaissance required in West Bengal again

The recent political shift in West Bengal has by now been analysed threadbare in the media and in street-corners across the country. Many commentators have also discussed the possibility that it could present a major opportunity to reverse the state’s long-term economic decline.

West Bengal accounted for 10.5 percent of India’s GDP in 1960-61 and, despite Partition, was the third largest economy in the country. Today, that share has shrunk to 5.8 percent of the national economy and is falling. Similarly, per-capita income has dropped from 127.5 percent of the national average, the third highest after Delhi and Maharashtra, to just 80 percent.

There are many reasons for Bengal’s economic decline ranging from the rupture with the hinterland of East Bengal to the absurdities of socialist planning (freight equalisation is just one example). Many of the wounds were self-inflicted by successive state governments that demonised private enterprise, neglected infrastructure and needlessly antagonised the central government. This tipped the state into a vicious cycle of financial and human capital flight. In turn, this resulted in intellectual and cultural stagnation.

The Bengali community—once famous for thinkers like Swami Vivekananda and Vidyasagar, poets like Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, scientists like Jagadish Chandra Bose and Meghnad Saha, political leaders like Subhas Bose and Chittaranjan Das—is today seen mostly as the source of household help in Gurgaon and Bengaluru. There is nothing wrong in working as household help (all labour should be respected) but, as a proud people, it hurts that this is now our place in the world.