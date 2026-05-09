Need to recognise the long shadow beyond Sindoor

One year after Operation Sindoor, it is perhaps appropriate to move beyond the immediate emotion and symbolism associated with the operation, and examine what it may truly have achieved. Nations often celebrate military responses in the immediate aftermath of provocation, but strategic communities must ask harder questions. Did the operation fundamentally alter Pakistan’s calculus? Has the infrastructure of proxy war weakened irreversibly? Or has the conflict merely entered another phase of adaptation and pause?

Operation Sindoor undoubtedly marked another milestone in the evolution of India’s deterrence doctrine. Like Uri and Balakot before, it demonstrated that India was willing to impose costs for acts of terrorism linked to Pakistan-based groups and their support structures. Equally important was the manner in which the response was executed. India signalled resolve, both political and military, without recklessness, and retaliation without uncontrolled escalation. In an era when military action is scrutinised not only on the battlefield but also in diplomatic, informational and economic domains, this calibrated approach mattered.

Yet it would be strategically unwise to assume that one successful operation, however effective, can permanently transform the behaviour of an adversary whose statecraft has for decades relied upon irregular warfare. Pakistan’s dependence on proxy war is not merely tactical; it is deeply structural. Conventional asymmetry vis-a-vis India, domestic political fragility, the centrality of the military establishment within Pakistan’s power architecture and the enduring utility of jihadist groups as instruments of influence ensure that the temptation to revive proxy strategies never entirely disappears.