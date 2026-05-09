Of marmalades and marketing myths

Are the British losing their marbles over marmalade? English breakfast tables are now potentially liable to European political correctness. Thereby hangs the tale of how, in an interconnected world, things may find new identities away from their birthplace while facing rude shocks at home.

There is a debate on whether Keir Starmer’s Labour government, already on a shaky wicket at home, would be compelled to say ‘citrus marmalade’ for something they never thought would need an adjective. After all, the dictionary defines marmalade as a “type of jam made from oranges or lemons”. The touch of mildly bitter rinds is what makes marmalade tangy, much like the clipped accent of the Queen’s English.

Members of the UK’s House of Commons recently expressed outrage after reports that the bread-spread associated with Queen Elizabeth—because of her fictional video with marmalade-loving Paddington Bear—may be subject to re-labelling under a trade deal with the European Union. It might have something to do with the Germans, who use the word ‘marmalade’ for all sorts of fruit preserves. The new requirement is a pushback from the Brexit days as Starmer’s Britain tries to start life afresh with the EU. Maybe the UK should insist on calling it “British marmalade” when it is made from citrus fruits.

They may pick a leaf from the Bengal vs Odisha battle over who invented the rosogolla. Bengal now has a geographical indication tag for ‘Banglar rosogolla’ while Odisha has received a separate GI tag for ‘Odisha rasagola’. It seems spelling the same thing differently can get you some mild respite in intellectual property disputes. A GI tag acts like a trademark to protect authenticity and offers a limited guarantee for authorised producers.