Saffron Bengal needs Ram Raj

In the blazing midday sun on May 9, history did not merely turn a page at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. It erupted in a saffron surge that scorched away over seven decades of ideological inertia. For the first time in West Bengal’s storied annals, a saffron-clad stalwart ascended as Chief Minister. Suvendu Adhikari, 55, a celibate political phoenix who rose from the Trinamool Congress’s daredevil ranks, strode forward in resplendent saffron to take his oath. His attire was no mere fabric. It was a defiant drape of cultural reclamation in a state long bound by Congress complacency, Marxist misrule and Mamata’s machinations.

Moments earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had driven alongside him in a saffron-coloured, open-top motorised ‘rath’, a chariot of conquest specially forged for this occasion cutting through streets electric with anticipation. Before that, Governor R N Ravi, who had rarely donned traditional vestments during his Tamil Nadu tenure, stood resplendent in a saffron kurta paired with a flowing Bengali dhoti and offered his prayers to Rabindranath Tagore, whose birth anniversary fell on the day, along with his wife in a matching sari.

The entire pandal was transformed into a saffron sea of humanity: flags fluttering, scarves waving, foreheads marked with vermilion resolve. Adhikari and his five Cabinet ministers, each a study in saffron symmetry, embodied the new colour and new contours the state had so decisively acquired. It wasn’t just symbolism. It was a statement declaring Bengal’s new cultural identity.