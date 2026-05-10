Borderlands and the ballot box

In Kerala, voters opted for stability, choosing the tried-and-tested switch from LDF to UDF. Tired of one, flip to the other. Keep Hindutva out. Never the same game south of the Vindhyas, the BJP must wait it out. In Tamil Nadu, too. Instead of bickering over who would be CM, the Congress has a huge opportunity to reinvent itself. Deliver decent governance, establish good relations with the Centre, refrain from milking, or should we say bilking, the state for party needs elsewhere. Come on, Congress; get your act together. Show the rest of India what you can do in ‘God’s own country’.

Tamil Nadu is a border state, too. It is also the hotbed of Dravidian politics. Will Vijay break with this past or continue it? Will he steer a middle course, watering down DMK’s brand of Dravidian anti-Sanatanism? Will he be more centrist instead of anti-Hindi, anti-North Indian or even anti-Hindu?

What about the state’s vital political links with Sri Lankan Tamils? We have already lost former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to extra-national extremist ties. Tamil Nadu is also deeply connected to the large Tamil diaspora in Southeast Asia. Such ties, in the past, have directly or indirectly fuelled Dravidianism; now Vijay can use them to promote development and commerce.

Vijay, of course, is Christian. The first one to be Tamil Nadu’s CM. A portrait supposedly of Jesus Christ was flashed in one of his early campaign roadshows. Will the powerful church, not to mention foreign lobbies, influence him and his policies? Or will he be inclusive and faith-agnostic? And what about Tamil Nadu’s traditional social justice agenda? Translated in simple terms, this is another word for caste and reservation politics, even anti-Brahminism.

Isn’t it time Tamil Nadu moved away from this toxic legacy? The answer is a decisive ‘Yes’. If Vijay wants to showcase himself and TVK as a viable alternative to both the Dravidian majors and the BJP’s Hindi-Hindutva agenda, he should demonstrate a genuine, I dare say, dharmic secularism. Along with carrying on, even improving on the governance front and the business-friendly policies of his predecessors.