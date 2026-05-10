Faithline | The messenger sage

Given the utterly vile news of post-poll violence, it’s as though no laws, no notions of morality or self-control were ever discussed or instituted in the many millenniums gone by. Human nature doesn’t seem to have changed from BCE or early CE, and instant communication only serves to bring more of our misdeeds to light.

Then the thought steals in like the scent of summer jasmine that this month saw festivals relating to two vital change agents, one historical and one legendary: the Buddha and Devrishi Narada Muni. Narada Muni’s janmotsav usually comes just after Buddha Purnima. This year it was last week, on Sunday, May 3. It’s an interesting calendar quirk that the Buddha, the nobly born renunciate, dances for eternity with the first-known journalist of Indic culture.

It took me a while to appreciate this interesting fact: Narada Muni is actually a ‘journalist’ in the sense of someone who goes everywhere, meets everyone, observes everything and purveys information. Moreover, he is on everyone’s A-list of guests across the three worlds and is invited to every important event. His presence adds lustre to each gathering.

The thought follows that perhaps it’s hard for those who communicate ‘good’ and ‘bad’ as simple binaries to understand the special place that he holds in the scheme of things. What matters is that we modern Indians could try to understand Narada Muni’s intriguing role as a cultural messenger, simply because it could help us evaluate the importance of good intentions in communication today.

The fact is that though we laugh about Narada Muni being a meddler, we also know that he stirs things up not out of personal malice but to move matters along. He plays a key role in arranging the wedding of weddings—that of Lord Shiva to Parvati Devi—actively serving as both matchmaker and catalyst in the story.