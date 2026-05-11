How BRICS can provide mortar for a new world order

India’s foreign policy finds itself at a historical and strategic crossroads, navigating a geopolitical landscape far more complex than the binary choices of the 20th century. On one hand, New Delhi is a linchpin of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad, deeply entwined with a Western-aligned security architecture intended to ensure a “free and open Indo-Pacific”. On the other hand, India currently holds the 2026 BRICS presidency.

This bloc has spent two decades evolving from a Wall Street acronym into the most formidable institutional voice of the Global South. This dual identity—strategic partner to the West and champion of the developing world—is being tested like never before. As the 2026 BRICS presidency unfolds, the friction between these two roles is no longer a matter of abstract diplomatic theory; it is manifesting in missed joint statements, aggressive tariff threats from Washington and a fundamental disagreement over the future of the global financial order. For India, the challenge is no longer just about ‘multi-alignment’; it is about whether it can lead a fractured Global South.

The journey to this moment began on November 30, 2001. In the sombre immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Jim O’Neill of Goldman Sachs published a seminal paper titled ‘Building better global economic BRICs’. He argued that the G7 structure was an anachronism that failed to account for tectonic shifts in global productivity. O’Neill pointed out that, in terms of purchasing power parity, Brazil, Russia, India and China accounted for almost a quarter of global GDP. His thesis was simple: the world’s economic governance was incomplete without these emerging giants.

O’Neill was a banker, not a diplomat, and he viewed these nations through the lens of growth potential. Interestingly, he predicted India’s initial hesitation, noting it might be the “least eager” to join a formal club. He sensed that New Delhi might view collective obligations as an unwelcome constraint on its domestic policy or its ability to provide independent advice based on its unique developmental trajectory.