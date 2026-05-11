India Inc's role in vision 2047

The world economy is being reshaped by a confluence of unprecedented disruptions—geopolitical realignments, technological acceleration and climate transition. These disruptions are not just a source of uncertainty; they are also a catalyst for reinvention as they re-organise the global economy. Supply chains are being redesigned, industries are being reimagined and new centres of innovation are emerging. It is in this environment that India needs to achieve its ambition of becoming a developed nation.
Industry has a critical role in catalysing this ambition—as a builder of capabilities, driver of innovation and a value creator. The decisions businesses make today—on manufacturing, technology, energy and talent—will shape not just enterprise success, but the trajectory of India’s future. It is in this context that CII’s Vision for India@100 assumes significance.
Developed through engagement with more than 10,000 stakeholders, it represents a multi-stakeholder roadmap for India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047. The theme of the CII Annual Business Summit 2026—The Future | Global Economy, Industry, Society—places this vision within the context of a rapidly changing world, with industry at the centre of translating ambition into action.
India is expected to remain the fastest growing major economy, and as per IMF estimates, its growth is expected to be more than twice the global average in the near future. It is seen as a trusted partner—able to engage across regions, build bridges and offer stability amidst uncertainty. This gives India a unique vantage point to shape global conversations on trade, technology, climate and development.
India’s experience in building inclusive digital ecosystems at scale demonstrates how innovation can serve society and simultaneously enable a rapidly growing digital economy. Together, these strengths point to a clear shift—India is not only participating in global systems but actively helping redesign them.
The global economic order itself is undergoing a structural shift. Trade and investment flows are increasingly shaped by resilience, trust and strategic alignment, rather than cost efficiencies alone. Industrial policy has re-emerged as governments seek to shape economic outcomes more directly.
In this environment, competitiveness must be built across multiple dimensions—manufacturing strength, technological depth, sustainability and institutional capability. Nations need to balance self-reliance with global integration, strengthening domestic capacities while remaining deeply engaged with the world. This balance lies at the core of India’s path forward, which rests on five strategic capabilities.
First is building manufacturing scale and strategic depth. The renewed global emphasis on industrial policy highlights the importance of targeted capability-building. Industry will play a decisive role in this transformation—by investing in advanced manufacturing, strengthening supply-chain resilience and leveraging free trade pacts, and driving innovation to position India as a competitive manufacturing hub.
Second is the imperative of technology leadership. In an increasingly innovation-driven economy, technological capability will be central to productivity, competitiveness and strategic influence. Today, artificial intelligence, digital platforms and advanced manufacturing are becoming foundational to growth. Sustaining India’s momentum in this space will require higher research and development investment, stronger industry-academia collaboration and a continued focus on building globally competitive products and platforms.
Third is ensuring energy security while advancing the green transition. Reliable, affordable and diversified energy is fundamental to sustaining growth and industrial expansion. India has demonstrated strong leadership in scaling renewable energy and advancing emerging pathways such as green hydrogen.
Sustainability is increasingly becoming a source of competitive advantage—driving innovation, attracting investment and enabling future-ready industries. Industry is central to this shift—accelerating clean energy adoption, improving efficiency and embedding sustainability into core business strategies, positioning India as a leader in the global transition to a low-carbon economy.
Fourth is strengthening institutions, capital and execution capabilities. India’s ability to deliver at scale has been a defining advantage, reflected in its progress in infrastructure, digital systems and policy reforms. To sustain this momentum, industry must play a critical role in catalysing investment, partnering in implementation and driving efficiency and innovation.
Fifth is advancing human capital and inclusive growth. India’s demographic strength presents a historic opportunity to build a productive, skilled and innovation-driven workforce. Realising this potential requires aligning education and skilling systems with evolving economic needs.
Industry can play a pivotal role by shaping skilling ecosystems, creating quality jobs and fostering entrepreneurship—ensuring that growth is broad-based and that every citizen can participate in and benefit from India’s development journey.
Clearly, industry must be a co-architect of India’s development. The alignment of corporate strategies with national priorities is critical to translating the vision of becoming a developed nation into reality. CII will continue to act as a bridge between the two, fostering collaboration, alignment and sustained collective progress.
Chandrajit Banerjee | Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry
(Views are personal)
(cb@cii.in)