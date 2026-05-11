India Inc's role in vision 2047

The world economy is being reshaped by a confluence of unprecedented disruptions—geopolitical realignments, technological acceleration and climate transition. These disruptions are not just a source of uncertainty; they are also a catalyst for reinvention as they re-organise the global economy. Supply chains are being redesigned, industries are being reimagined and new centres of innovation are emerging. It is in this environment that India needs to achieve its ambition of becoming a developed nation.

Industry has a critical role in catalysing this ambition—as a builder of capabilities, driver of innovation and a value creator. The decisions businesses make today—on manufacturing, technology, energy and talent—will shape not just enterprise success, but the trajectory of India’s future. It is in this context that CII’s Vision for India@100 assumes significance.

Developed through engagement with more than 10,000 stakeholders, it represents a multi-stakeholder roadmap for India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047. The theme of the CII Annual Business Summit 2026—The Future | Global Economy, Industry, Society—places this vision within the context of a rapidly changing world, with industry at the centre of translating ambition into action.

India is expected to remain the fastest growing major economy, and as per IMF estimates, its growth is expected to be more than twice the global average in the near future. It is seen as a trusted partner—able to engage across regions, build bridges and offer stability amidst uncertainty. This gives India a unique vantage point to shape global conversations on trade, technology, climate and development.