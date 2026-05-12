The bearable lightness of being Vijay

Last week witnessed three epic struggles across India, each ready to shape the future. The first was the battle for Assam, where Himanta Biswa Sarma created a struggle between intermediate tribes. Suddenly, one was unsure of the future of some tribes—whether they, along with some forests, would disappear.

This, along with the battle for Bengal, also raised the issue of the exact nature of citizenship as a concept and a mode of being. One suddenly felt that various bureaucracies were arbitrarily seeking to define away the content of citizenship. The Bengal battle had its own idiosyncrasies, including offering the democratic choice of three hard hands—Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) and BJP. One wondered whether, ironically, Indian democracy was turning to martinets wholesale.

The third battle sparked a different kind of interest. The rise of a new party that challenged and trumped both the DMK and the AIADMK created a huge wave of interest. I must confess I watched most of the elections with foreign friends of mine. They brought to it a different set of questions that went beyond the political economy of struggle, to the semiotics of Joseph Vijay’s politics.

Nothing could withhold the overall impact of Vijay’s campaign which, according to a friend, went so far as to add a new dimension to the imagination of Indian society. Vijay has to be understood in terms of the symbolic dimension he provides. His cinema is his current politics. Therefore, he has to be understood cinematically to comprehend the impact he is having.