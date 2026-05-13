Good auguries on both sides of the longest border

Five years ago, when the campaign for West Bengal’s 17th legislative Assembly got under way, there was foreboding across the border in Bangladesh about its outcome. Many Bangladeshis who consider Kolkata as an extension of their home were worried that the BJP may come to power. Scores of tourists from Dhaka and Gazipur, among the hundreds who thronged Kolkata’s New Market, told me they wanted Mamata Banerjee back as chief minister. She was their Didi too.

This time it is different. Bangladesh has changed dramatically since Sheikh Hasina was driven out of power nearly two years ago. In the three months that Tarique Rahman has been Hasina’s elected successor, the younger prime minister has shown that there is light at the end of the tunnel. The BJP has also changed enough in Bengal, at least in optics, to set at rest the fears that pervaded Bangladeshis’ during the 2021 poll campaign. There were, of course, far fewer Bangladeshis in New Market last month. The suspension of tourist visas during the interim government in Dhaka meant only medical tourists or emergency visitors constituted the scant numbers in Kolkata.

For Bangladeshis, language was the biggest concern about the BJP five years ago. The rumour mill on social media had spread the canard that if the BJP formed a government in West Bengal, Hindi would progressively replace Bengali. The BJP did not help matters when it released its first list of candidates only in English and Hindi, not in Bengali. The party’s press conference announcing the list was also entirely in Hindi. The Left parties, on the other hand, put out their candidates’ list solely in Bengali and Banerjee’s press conference announcing the Trinamool Congress candidates was also in the state language. This must be set against the background of the martyrdom of East Bengalis in 1952, when they were struggling for the primacy of Bengali over Urdu. Their martyrdom is commemorated to this day on every February 21—Amar Ekushey or Immortal Twenty-first.