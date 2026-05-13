In pursuit of pies in the sky

But Kirkpatrick has often been dismissed by ‘UFOlogists’ as inordinately sceptical. AARO’s first report in 2024 divulged hundreds of new UAP sightings—the growing scale of which is breathtaking given the slow crawl over the past decades—but no US government report that had confirmed alien technology. A second report of more recent sightings is due soon, but expectation of revelations is low.

The files already in the public domain include videos of unidentified aerial phenomena taken over Greece (2023-24), Iraq (2022-24) and the UAE (2023-24)—and while they are not many, their inclusion is significant in that perhaps for the first time, the rest of the world is included in UAP sightings. This includes an American football-shaped UAP that the US-Indo Pacific Command reported near Japan in 2024. An ellipsoid, a shape mentioned as unusual in UFO lore, a similar object had been rendered by FBI Lab from eyewitness reports of a sighting in the US in 2023.

It is all very intriguing. But here’s the thing: of the 162 files initially released, four were retracted soon after and 108 bear redactions. In effect, the majority of Trump’s “transparency release” is blacked out. The Pentagon’s explanation is that the masking protects “eyewitness identities, location of government facilities, and sensitive military information not related to UAP”. In short, confirming everything that UAP researchers have been convinced about for more than half-a-century—that the US government continues to keep eyewitnesses from the public eye, conceals xenotech skunkworks and hides military confirmation (not just suspicion) of evidence.

But redaction is a Trump administration standard operating procedure. It knows full well that they act as an incentive, a challenge, a promise: they keep the public eye tightly focused while the action, so to speak, takes place elsewhere. They maintain the public desire to be gifted more. And they leak hope from Olympus into the public domain. But this promissory does not come with an estoppel. It cannot be enforced.

Whatever the Trump administration’s intent, it has paid off. The citizenry’s attention is pinned. There were more than 340 million hits on the war.gov/UFO, which is hosting the files, within the first half-day. That’s more than 97 percent of the US population.

Kajal Basu | Veteran journalist

(Views are personal)

(kajalrbasu@gmail.com)