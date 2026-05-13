Needed: Robot warriors for three domains

This doesn’t mean drones are going to be extinct. Like surface ships continue to exist after the arrival of submarines and aircraft, both drones and their countermeasures would co-exist. However, their recent performance cannot be linearly extrapolated.

While Operation Sindoor was the first time that saw the employment of one-way attack drones in India, it was actually inducted by the Indian Air Force way back in 1999. The IAF inducted the IAI Harpy, an unmanned anti-radiation hard-kill drone operationalised in the early 2000s. The much-talked-about Shahed-136 is designed and modelled on the Harpy. At the time, the existence of this system was not even known to the majority of IAF personnel. The IAF is the first among the forces to induct unmanned systems. It issued a vision for them in 2013, followed by the creation of a specialised branch of officers for them in 2022. The Unmanned Systems School has been operational for some time. The IAF has more than 27 years of institutional knowledge in operating unmanned systems in the air.

While the move to unmanned systems in all domains is a natural progression, in India, for reasons unknown, this path has been restricted to air. There is no operational unmanned tank, vehicle, ship or submarine yet. Instead of developing ground and sea systems, the army and the navy have invested a bulk of their effort and budget in unmanned aerial systems. This is sub-optimal, since the air force is adept in that domain, the way the army and the navy are in land and sea. This is well-recognised in the existing structures. All pilots of fixed-wing craft of the armed forces train at the Air Force Academy. Likewise, the diving training of all forces is conducted by the navy.

The economic idea of ‘comparative advantage’ provides a useful light here. It argues that one can benefit more by focusing on the things they are best at, while buying the goods or services they are not as good at. This theory is based on the idea of opportunity costs, which is a potential benefit given up to select a particular option over another. It is down to how well one chooses to use the time and resources at hand. For example, Apple is good at design while Foxconn is good at manufacturing. Apple hasn’t manufactured a single iPhone since 2007, which has been done by Foxconn and other similar contractors. With this choice, Apple profited immensely.