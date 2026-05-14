Heed the warning bells sounded by the sliding rupee

There are moments when a currency tells a story more honestly than official statements do. The Indian rupee is doing exactly that. It has lost more than 12 percent against the US dollar in 12 months and has been sliding relentlessly even though India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are not in obvious crisis territory. Growth is still respectable. Inflation is not runaway. The current account deficit, at least in headline terms, is manageable. Forex reserves remain robust. This is not 1991.

But that is precisely why the rupee’s fall is worrying. If a currency weakens sharply despite decent growth and contained inflation, it is telling us that the problem lies elsewhere: in the balance of payments, capital flows, investor confidence, oil vulnerability and the structure of India’s external dependence.

India’s chief economic advisor has argued that the rupee’s depreciation is not justified by fundamentals. He points to strong growth, moderate inflation, low external debt and a manageable current account deficit. He also argues that global capital has been sucked into the artificial intelligence investment boom and dollar assets, leaving otherwise sound emerging markets under pressure.

That is a fair point. Exchange rates often reflect capital flows more than textbook fundamentals. But saying that the rupee is mispriced is not enough. A mispriced currency can still bankrupt balance sheets, raise import costs, hurt confidence and trigger defensive behaviour. Markets may be irrational for a long time, but countries must still pay their import bills in real dollars.