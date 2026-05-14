Whimpering on campus, screams online

Walk into any college campus and you will find students with strong opinions. They can reference trending debates, quote viral lines and take positions with remarkable confidence. On the surface, this looks like a politically awakened generation. But if you look closer, the picture may be less reassuring.

What passes for political awareness is actually curated exposure, shaped by the invisible hand of algorithms. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube and X do not merely host opinions; they organise, amplify and, most crucially, filter them. Students encounter politics not as a field of inquiry, but as a stream of emotionally charged fragments: short videos, punchy commentary, simplified binaries. As a result, we have a generation that is highly connected, constantly updated and yet often underprepared to interrogate what it consumes.

Ironically, in this environment, exposure masquerades as understanding. Visibility becomes a substitute for depth. A student who has watched dozens of political clips may feel informed, but the engagement is largely passive—absorbing rather than questioning, reacting rather than reasoning. The danger is not that students are apolitical; it is that they are mis-politicised. And today I’m convinced that it is an educational failure.

For decades, campuses served as laboratories of democracy. Political engagement was not outsourced to screens; it was lived, contested, argued and refined in real time. Student unions, debates, informal discussions in corridors and canteens; these were not distractions from education, but extensions of it. They exposed students to ideological diversity, forced them to defend positions and, perhaps most importantly, taught them to encounter dissent without retreating into echo chambers.