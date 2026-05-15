Scroll down for woes galore

In eternal India, a doomscroll is as good as a time machine. One executed late at night, when the human engine is turning at its lowest RPM and the human being is all thumbs, threw up depressing national news of a stolen exam, a foundering rupee, a flight of capital and yet another onion outrage. Like newspaper headlines from the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties. This is Eternal India.

The NEET-UG test was cancelled because question papers were leaked to WhatsApp and Telegram well before the test. NEET is a high-stress competition against redoubtable odds—over 22 lakh candidates took the test to seek admission to medical courses. Arvind Kejriwal, who had passed a similar test to enter IIT-Kharagpur, says that families sell their homes to give their children a fighting chance. After the leak, parents pushed beyond endurance were calling for the death penalty—because previous perpetrators had walked free, ready to perpetrate the next leak. This one.

Indian education looks like a relentlessly active crime scene. The number of suspected leaks in about a decade has climbed to 89, with 48 retests. But sadly, it’s no novelty. In the 1990s, ‘education mafias’ in Bihar—nexuses of politicians, schools, colleges, exam board officials and middlemen—organised paper leaks, mass copying, inflated scores and fake degrees. Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik had accused the mafia of turning BEd colleges into profit centres. Candidate impersonation is so commonplace that it was immortalised in Munna Bhai MBBS. Overseas, Indian applicants for student visas now bear the cumulative burden of this legacy of cheating as they face extra scrutiny.

Recently, there was consternation over a Niti Aayog report which discovered some reasons for the soaring dropout rate in India—no electricity in almost 1.2 lakh schools and no girls’ toilets in almost 99,000. Digital teaching is being rolled out meanwhile. Microsoft plans to train 20 lakh teachers to work AI into classroom processes. Without electricity? It’s the latest chapter in a never-ending story. Earlier, it was about classrooms without blackboards and benches. Now, it’s about electricity and loos. That’s progress?