What it means for Congress to be party of the south

To be in a state of limbo or trishanku swarga—that is, to be perilously suspended between earth and heaven—is an idea available both in Christian theology and Hindu puranic texts. Though a deracinated Congress did not borrow it from either of the cultures, it has strangely found itself in a kind of electoral netherworld—the metaphorical realms of the idea in Indian politics.

To be in limbo is undoubtedly a platitudinal appellation for the party that has been in decline since 2014. But the irony is that the Congress itself has not come to reflect or rue about its perch of non-progress. Rather, it has attempted to develop, with some reverse ingenuity, capital around its very state of being left dangling by the voter. The party neither has its feet on the ground, nor is its leadership at the top able to hold things together.

The Congress, perhaps, stopped thinking like a national party a while ago. It tried to adopt the ideological agenda and smarts of regional outfits that fared better against the Modi regime, but those regional parties did not concede an inch to the Congress. Regional parties, which have been growing at the expense of the Congress since the 1970s, are unlikely to do any charity in the name of national interest or secular politics.

There is a kind of consolatory half-truth spoken about the Congress these days when people say it has essentially become “a party of southern India”. It is an attempt to anchor the grand old party somewhere on the map, but the ground realities for the party in the south are quite harsh.

Take the example of Kerala, where the Congress now leads the ruling coalition but does not have the numbers to form a government on its own. This limits its elbow room. Plus, the confusion created for almost 10 days over the choice of the state’s chief minister has eroded its image. It is astonishing that a national party created a fissure on a clean wall of victory to insert a dynasty-backed national general secretary in the chief-ministerial race—only to be stifled by coalition partners and grassroots reaction.