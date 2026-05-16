Cybercrime: Run with the hare, stay apace the hounds

Sometime back, I received a call on my mobile telling me that a delivery agent from a courier company was unable to locate my door. The voice at the other end asked me to send my location on a number they would share. My response was to ask the delivery agent to call me directly. But within seconds, I received a message with the number on which I was supposed to share my location. When I checked the number, I found it prefixed with *21* and suffixed by #. This is the sequence that enables calls to be forwarded, and is used to steal personal data and OTPs.

The ingenuity of scammers is constantly evolving. Just as the number of cases of digital arrest declined in 2025, thanks to sustained awareness campaigns,scams replacing elaborate artifice with basic trickery are filling the gap. According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau, cybercrime cases rose more than 17 percent in a year to cross the 1-lakh mark in 2024. A large chunk of this was financial fraud, followed by online sexual exploitation.

The vulnerable cohort, especially for financial fraud, is largely the elderly and those with considerable bank deposits. This targeting is probably made possible by stolen personal data available on the dark web, sold to criminal operators.The cybercrime network has spread its talons using specific data, preying on ignorance, creating a false sense of urgency, isolation and even simulating concern for the victim.The advice we heard in the good old days before the advent of social media—of not talking to strangers, with the additional rider of not responding to messages from strangers by clicking links or downloading files—is relevant even today. While there are apps and websites that check the genuineness of links, robust commonsense is still invaluable.