Faithline | Grace of Skanda

Adhika Skanda Sashti falls on May 21, and brings sweet thoughts of Murugan, meaning ‘the beautiful one’ in Tamil. The main Skanda Sashti occurs in October or November and is celebrated as a major festival in Tamil Nadu and across the Tamil diaspora. But there are also monthly remembrances of his feat of defeating the asura Surapadman and his brothers to restore cosmic balance and peace on Earth.

Murugan’s various lilas, or sacred games, have shaped the contours of Tamil culture since ancient times, and he remains an abiding source of spiritual strength, emotional security and courage in adversity for many. After all, whose son is he? Besides his own powerful shakti, he additionally combines the strength and blessings of his divine parents and elder brother in his radiant self. Even in Delhi, his abode, the Uttara Swami Malai or Malai Mandir, affords a heartening glimpse of ‘gopura darshan’ and typically southern red-and-white base stripes as one passes by. It elicits the instinctive murmur of the Shadakshari or six-syllable, Murugan mantra ‘Om Saravana Bhava’, with Om as the general mantra prefix.

Murugan’s six-temple circuit in Tamil Nadu is like an energy grid holding the land together, and it has an old tradition of kavadiyas who wear green dhotis and walk in peaceful, orderly files from temple to temple. The six temples are Tiruppurankunram (kunram means hill, where Murugan temples are usually built), Tiruchendur by the sea, Palani, Swami Malai, Tiruttani and Pazhamudhirsolai. His consorts, the Tamil beauty Valli (possibly the oldest love story of the Tamil land) and Lord Indra’s daughter Deivanai, represent his Ichha Shakti and Kriya Shakti, and also symbolically unite North and South into one force-field of energy.

My father’s ancestral temple is Tiruttani, and I was taken there as a child for mottai or mundan, the ritual shaving of the head. Going back as an adult merely out of cultural curiosity at the height of my ‘Left-liberal Khan Market gang’ phase, I nevertheless felt such a strong tug of attachment and such an overwhelming sense of having come home that I was taken aback. I see it now as Murugan’s grace. It dawned on me that some earthly songs go deep, that the gods are in our very marrow, and we should accept that with gratitude and respect, and not be led unnecessarily astray.