Desperate hope obscures spectre of stagflation

In April 2026, the International Monetary Fund took the unusual step of issuing a ‘reference forecast’ that assumed the disruptions caused by the Gulf war would fade by mid-2026. It added “adverse” and “severe” scenarios reflecting the heightened uncertainty and several other issues confronting the global economy.

The immediate concern is inflation. The closure of the Hormuz Strait and attacks on energy facilities in Gulf Cooperation Council countries allied to the US has reduced global oil and gas supply by around 12 percent and 20 percent. It is the largest interruption in energy supplies in history, greater than the impact of the 1979 Iranian revolution, the 1973 Arab oil embargo, Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait, or the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

Higher energy prices feed inflation. Global energy intensity has fallen from 131 litres per $1,000 of GDP at 2025 prices in 1973 and 116 litres in 1980 to 52 litres today. While this means that the average oil burden is 60 percent lower than 50 years ago, the needs are now concentrated in critical areas without easy substitutes, like freight transport, which are less price-sensitive and non-discretionary. The full impact of higher prices on essentials will only emerge slowly as higher energy prices and shortages of petroleum derivatives, such as fertiliser and other chemicals, bleed into the economy. With the full restoration of energy and other material supplies likely to take some time after the end of hostilities, supply chains may remain constrained and prices elevated for an extended period. Higher inflation means higher rates for longer, particularly for longer maturities.

The second worry is growth. Outside of the US where manic AI investment, tax cuts and government spending is driving expansion, economic activity is stalling. In most countries, higher prices, doubt and volatility is sapping confidence. Consumption and investment are slowing. In the US, households in the bottom third by income distribution are now consuming 7 percent less, although spending by the top third remains unaffected. This K-shaped economy, where different socio-economic groups diverge, is unsustainable.