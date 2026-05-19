How to draw a clear line at the eastern border

Last month saw the beginning of the process of conducting the 16th national census. A month later, the people of West Bengal gave a clear verdict to install the state’s first BJP government. In its first cabinet meeting, the new state government decided to allocate adequate land to the BSF close to the India-Bangladesh border so that they can construct many more border check-posts and prevent the entry of illegal immigrants.

The processes involved in both—the census as well as effective patrolling at the border—are expected to lend support to the process of the 3Ds—detect, delete and deport, as a section of the people of Assam has been demanding. However, considering the fact that the deporting part is too complicated, it’s perhaps better if ‘delete’ is taken to its logical corollary in the form of ‘dis-enfranchise’. Only that could eventually ensure that foreigners or non-citizens are not allowed to decide who rules India. Now that we have BJP governments in both Assam and West Bengal, achieving this objective would perhaps become a lot more easy.

The present generations may not be aware of the seriousness of this challenge. To understand it, one has to appreciate the magnitude and multi-dimensional nature of the challenges posed by the phenomenon and the attempts by previous governments to exploit the demographic changes for petty partisan gains.

First, the magnitude. The illegal influx of Bangladeshis is a vexed issue impacting Assam, West Bengal and other bordering states for several decades. Almost a century earlier, in 1931, Assam’s then Census Superintendent S C Mullan wrote, “Probably the most important event in the province during the last 25 years… has been the invasion of vast hordes of land-hungry Bengali immigrants, mostly Muslims, from the districts of Eastern Bengal.” What he further stated without mincing words sounds like a prophecy: “It is sad, but by no means improbable, that in another 30 years Sibsagar district will be the only part of Assam in which an Assamese will find himself at home.”