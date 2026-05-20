Can't keep failing our students

The cancellation of NEET-Undergraduate 2026 has pushed nearly 23 lakh students across India into uncertainty, anxiety and emotional distress. These candidates undertook months and years of disciplined preparation, believing that the Union government would at least ensure a fair and secure examination process. Instead, in one stroke, the system has pushed them into confusion and instability. What should have been a transparent and merit-based gateway to medical education has instead become a symbol of institutional failure, administrative negligence and the dangerous collapse of public trust in our exam systems.

NEET is not simply a competitive exam. It represents aspiration, social mobility, economic hope and years of personal sacrifice. Parents invest heavily, exhausting savings, taking loans and stretching their finances to the limit to support their children’s dreams of entering the medical profession. The collapse of exam integrity, therefore, becomes not merely an academic disruption, but a major social and economic crisis.

The most serious consequence of repeated exam controversies is the erosion of public confidence in our institutional systems. High-stake national exams derive their legitimacy from trust. The moment students begin to believe that merit can be compromised through organised malpractice, impersonation, paper leaks or corrupt networks, the credibility of the entire system weakens.

The NEET-UG 2024 controversy had already shaken public confidence after allegations of paper leaks, suspicious score inflation, grace marks and procedural irregularities triggered nationwide protests. Eventually, a re-exam had to be conducted for 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks due to alleged loss of exam time. Yet, the lessons were evidently ignored. Instead of structural reform, the country witnessed routine assurances and temporary damage control.