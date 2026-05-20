Can't keep failing our students

The cancellation of NEET-Undergraduate 2026 has pushed nearly 23 lakh students across India into uncertainty, anxiety and emotional distress. These candidates undertook months and years of disciplined preparation, believing that the Union government would at least ensure a fair and secure examination process. Instead, in one stroke, the system has pushed them into confusion and instability. What should have been a transparent and merit-based gateway to medical education has instead become a symbol of institutional failure, administrative negligence and the dangerous collapse of public trust in our exam systems.
NEET is not simply a competitive exam. It represents aspiration, social mobility, economic hope and years of personal sacrifice. Parents invest heavily, exhausting savings, taking loans and stretching their finances to the limit to support their children’s dreams of entering the medical profession. The collapse of exam integrity, therefore, becomes not merely an academic disruption, but a major social and economic crisis.
The most serious consequence of repeated exam controversies is the erosion of public confidence in our institutional systems. High-stake national exams derive their legitimacy from trust. The moment students begin to believe that merit can be compromised through organised malpractice, impersonation, paper leaks or corrupt networks, the credibility of the entire system weakens.
The NEET-UG 2024 controversy had already shaken public confidence after allegations of paper leaks, suspicious score inflation, grace marks and procedural irregularities triggered nationwide protests. Eventually, a re-exam had to be conducted for 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks due to alleged loss of exam time. Yet, the lessons were evidently ignored. Instead of structural reform, the country witnessed routine assurances and temporary damage control.
The recent cancellation demonstrates that the crisis is not accidental, but systemic. Since the introduction of NEET, allegations of irregularities, impersonation, organised cheating and paper leaks have repeatedly surfaced across multiple states. Nor is the problem confined to NEET alone. In 2024, UGC’s National Eligibility Test was cancelled within a day over suspected leaks, while the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-UGC NET and NEET-Postgraduate were postponed amid allegations of security breaches and procedural failures. These incidents collectively indicate the existence of a deep-rooted nexus involving coaching mafias, organised cheating syndicates, corrupt intermediaries and institutional negligence.
The psychological consequences are enormous. Students preparing for exams like NEET endure extraordinary academic pressure for one or two years, often sacrificing social life, recreation, emotional well-being and extracurricular growth. When the integrity of the exam collapses, the resulting uncertainty creates anxiety, helplessness, frustration, humiliation and loss of confidence.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), entrusted with conducting some of the country’s most critical exams, has repeatedly failed in its fundamental responsibility of protecting exam integrity. Gross negligence in exam management cannot continue to be normalised through technical explanations or delayed investigations.
The Union education ministry must, therefore, take moral and administrative responsibility for the repeated collapse of exam governance. A high-level, transparent and time-bound investigation into the NEET-UG crisis is essential. Equally, the NTA in its present form requires either comprehensive restructuring or replacement through a more accountable and transparent institutional framework.
We urgently require comprehensive structural reform in exam governance. As many competitive exams globally operate successfully in digital mode, NEET-UG must now transition to a secure computer-based exam platform where distribution channels are encrypted and physical leak points minimised.
Exam systems must adopt fully encrypted and technology-driven management mechanisms with end-to-end digital tracking and monitoring. Exam centres should incorporate biometric verification, AI-enabled surveillance, real-time monitoring systems and stronger digital security protocols. Criminal penalties for exam malpractice must become significantly stricter including fast-track investigations, exemplary punishment and lifetime debarment for offenders.
At a deeper level, we must also reduce excessive dependence on a single high-stakes exam. Multiple attempts per year, decentralised exam processes and stronger state-level oversight, incorporating aptitude assessments and school performance can reduce pressure and minimise the catastrophic consequences of systemic failure.
Most importantly, the Union government should create an independent national exam integrity authority to audit, supervise and ensure transparency, accountability and credibility in all major competitive exams in India.
Exams are not merely competitive or administrative exercises. They are instruments through which a republic distributes opportunity, justice and social mobility. When exam systems collapse, public faith collapses with them. A government that cannot securely conduct exams risks weakening confidence in governance itself. Our students don’t deserve routine apologies after institutional disasters but systems capable of protecting merit before it is compromised.
Jose K Mani | Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha
(Views are personal)