Italy & India: Strategic push for the Indo-Mediterranean

The relationship between India and Italy has reached a decisive stage. In recent years, our ties have expanded with unprecedented momentum, evolving from a cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership grounded in the values of freedom and democracy, and a common vision for the future.

At a time when the international system is undergoing a profound change, the partnership between Italy and India is guided by regular exchanges at higher political and institutional levels, and is gaining a higher dimension that combines our economic dynamism, societal creativity and millennia-old civilisational wisdom. Our cooperation mirrors our shared awareness that prosperity and security in the 21st century will be shaped by the ability of nations to innovate, manage energy transitions and strengthen strategic sovereignty.

To this end, we have committed to deepen and diversify our bilateral relationship with a view to pursuing new objectives and pooling our complementary strengths. We aim to forge a powerful synergy between Italian design, manufacturing excellence and world-class supercomputers and India’s rapid economic growth, engineering talent, scale and entrepreneurial ecosystem with over 100 unicorns and 200,000 startups. This is a co-creation of value where our respective industrial strengths amplify one another.