PM's motorcade | Principles to protect the principal

It is beyond dispute that the Prime Minister’s decision to trim the size of his convoy of vehicles—as a followup to his austerity call to the nation—is politically astute in following the philosophy of setting personal examples in public life. But the big question is, can we ignore the implications of such a security compromise?

We need to remember the carnage that followed the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Thousands of innocent Indians were killed and incalculable damage was caused to properties across the country. Our robust democracy could survive one of its hardest tests, but anything could have happened had the downward spiral continued, including a collapse of our democratic institutions.

Can we take such a risk anymore? Are not the geopolitical challenges more pernicious and unpredictable than ever before? Can we under-estimate the nefarious designs of international players in destabilising a nation seen as steadily rising as a formidable economic and military power?

The Indian PM is one of the most highly-threatened dignitaries in the world. And dignitary with such a high threat perception is more vulnerable during movements by road. Route deployment, crowd control en route and anti-sabotage checks can, to a great extent, obviate the risks. But the planning must include contingencies needing offensive and defensive driving. The security in-charge at the ground level may have to manoeuvre the convoy to deal with a variety of operational and medical contingencies, cover the flanks of the main car and employ deception including the use of decoy cars. A lean motorcade severely restrains such tactical options.

Elaborate security measures and pompous cavalcades are rarely sought by democratic leaders, as such arrangements keep the public figure away from the public. They are aware that there is a political cost to such exclusions. It is here that the profundity of the security agencies’ professionalism is put to test. While granting the legitimate rights of the PM in deciding the nature and extent of his own security—as, ultimately, his choice prevails—these agencies should be able to prevail upon their principal with professional firmness.